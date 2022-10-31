College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 10

The early college football lines and odds for Week 10 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the opening lines for Week 10 of the college football season, and what should they probably be?

Every week I give my guess at what first lines will be without looking, and then add them in after to see just how far off my first thoughts are.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Week 10 Lines: Tuesday, November 1

Ball State at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -5

Actual Line: Kent State -4.5

Buffalo at Ohio

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -7.5

Actual Line: Buffalo -3

College Football Week 10 Lines: Wednesday, November 2

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -5.5

Actual Line: Northern Illinois -4

Western Michigan at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Bowling Green -4

Actual Line: Bowling Green -3.5

College Football Week 10 Lines: Thursday, November 3

UTEP at Rice

Fiu Early Guess: Rice -3.5

Actual Line: Rice -3.5

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -4

Actual Line: Appalachian State -2.5

College Football Week 10 Lines: Friday, November 4

UMass at UConn

Fiu Early Guess: UConn -13.5

Actual Line: UConn -15.5

Duke at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Duke -8

Actual Line: Duke -9.5

Oregon State at Washington

Fiu Early Guess: Washington -7

Actual Line: Washington -4.5

College Football Week 10 Lines: Saturday, November 5

Air Force at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -8

Actual Line: Air Force -6.5

Ohio State at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -37

Actual Line: Ohio State -38

Texas Tech at TCU

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -11

Actual Line: TCU -10

North Carolina at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -8.5

Actual Line: North Carolina -9.5

Tulane at Tulsa

Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -6.5

Actual Line: Tulane -7.5

Kentucky at Missouri

Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -4

Actual Line: Kentucky -2

Florida at Texas A&M

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -3

Actual Line: Texas A&M -3

Minnesota at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -6.5

Actual Line: Minnesota -12

Iowa at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -6

Actual Line: Purdue -4

Maryland at Wisconsin

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -7.5

Actual Line: Wisconsin -5.5

WKU at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -13.5

Actual Line: WKU -16.5

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -2

Actual Line: Virginia Tech -3.5

USF at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: USF -4

Actual Line: USF -3.5

Marshall at Old Dominion

Fiu Early Guess: Old Dominion -5

Actual Line: Marshall -2.5

