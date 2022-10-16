College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 8

The early college football lines and odds for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
What are the college football lines for a huge week 8 and what should they be?
Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without looking, and then add them in after to see just how far off my preconceived notions might be.
College Football Week 8 Lines: Wednesday, October 19
Georgia State at Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -8.5
Actual Line: Appalachian State -9.5
College Football Week 8 Lines: Thursday, October 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -5.5
Actual Line: Georgia Tech -3.5
Troy at South Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: South Alabama -7
Actual Line: South Alabama -3
College Football Week 8 Lines: Friday, October 21
Tulsa at Temple
Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -8
Actual Line: Tulsa -12
UAB at WKU
Fiu Early Guess: WKU -2.5
Actual Line: WKU -2.5
College Football Week 8 Lines: Saturday, October 22
Iowa at Ohio State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -31
Actual Line: Ohio State -28
Syracuse at Clemson
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -11.5
Actual Line: Clemson -14
Kansas at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -6
Actual Line: Baylor -9
ULM at Army
Fiu Early Guess: Army -5
Actual Line: Army -7.5
Indiana at Rutgers
Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -6
Actual Line: Rutgers -1.5
Houston at Navy
Fiu Early Guess: Houston -6
Actual Line: Houston -3
Akron at Kent State
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -14
Actual Line: Kent State -20
Duke at Miami
Fiu Early Guess: Miami -6
Actual Line: Miami -8.5
Toledo at Buffalo
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -2.5
Actual Line: Toledo -7
Bowling Green at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -8
Actual Line: Central Michigan -7
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -5.5
Actual Line: Ball State -3
Northern Illinois at Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -4
Actual Line: Northern Illinois -1