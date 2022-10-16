College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 8

The early college football lines and odds for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the college football lines for a huge week 8 and what should they be?

Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without looking, and then add them in after to see just how far off my preconceived notions might be.

College Football Week 8 Lines: Wednesday, October 19

Georgia State at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -8.5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -9.5

College Football Week 8 Lines: Thursday, October 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -5.5

Actual Line: Georgia Tech -3.5

Troy at South Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: South Alabama -7

Actual Line: South Alabama -3

College Football Week 8 Lines: Friday, October 21

Tulsa at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -8

Actual Line: Tulsa -12

UAB at WKU

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -2.5

Actual Line: WKU -2.5

College Football Week 8 Lines: Saturday, October 22

Iowa at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -31

Actual Line: Ohio State -28

Syracuse at Clemson

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -11.5

Actual Line: Clemson -14

Kansas at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -6

Actual Line: Baylor -9

ULM at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -5

Actual Line: Army -7.5

Indiana at Rutgers

Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -6

Actual Line: Rutgers -1.5

Houston at Navy

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -6

Actual Line: Houston -3

Akron at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -14

Actual Line: Kent State -20

Duke at Miami

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -6

Actual Line: Miami -8.5

Toledo at Buffalo

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -2.5

Actual Line: Toledo -7

Bowling Green at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -8

Actual Line: Central Michigan -7

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -5.5

Actual Line: Ball State -3

Northern Illinois at Ohio

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -4

Actual Line: Northern Illinois -1

