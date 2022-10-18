Midseason Freshman All-America Team 2022

Who are the best and brightest new stars at the 2022 midseason? It’s the CFN Midseason Freshman All-America Team.
They sure do grow up fast, don’t they?
Freshmen, both true and redshirts, are already making massive impacts across the country. The best ones are rising up depth charts and getting more snaps.
The best of the best have earned a spot on our Midseason Freshman All-America Team.
College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Offense
Offensive Freshman of the First Half
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Has thrown 24 TD passes, tied with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the most in the country.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Shifty, explosive rookie leads all freshmen with 720 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
RB Jaydn Ott, Cal
Big-play Ott averages 6.5 yards per carry, highlighted by a 274-yard, three-touchdown explosion against Arizona.
WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina
Leads all freshmen with 565 receiving yards, while averaging more than 20 yards a catch.
WR Kody Epps, BYU
Cougs’ emerging star has a freshman-best six TD catches to go along with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.
TE Tanner Koziol, Ball State
Koziol leads all freshmen tight ends with five touchdown receptions.
OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
Five-star gem is developing into a superstar and one of the premier young pass protectors in the game.
OL Austin Barber, Florida
Barber cracked the lineup in Week 2 and hasn’t left since, excelling as a road-grading run blocker.
OL Will Campbell, LSU
Elite recruit has lived up to the hype in Year 1, protecting the pocket like he’s been in the SEC for years.
OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington
After beating out a returning starter this summer, Rosengarten has settled in nicely as Michael Penix’s blindside protector.
OL Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M
Aggies’ most consistent blocker was peaking before suffering an injury in the Oct. 1 Mississippi State game.