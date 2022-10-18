Midseason Freshman All-America Team 2022

Who are the best and brightest new stars at the 2022 midseason? It’s the CFN Midseason Freshman All-America Team.

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @RichCirminiello

They sure do grow up fast, don’t they?

Freshmen, both true and redshirts, are already making massive impacts across the country. The best ones are rising up depth charts and getting more snaps.

The best of the best have earned a spot on our Midseason Freshman All-America Team.

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Offense

Offensive Freshman of the First Half

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Has thrown 24 TD passes, tied with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the most in the country.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Shifty, explosive rookie leads all freshmen with 720 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

RB Jaydn Ott, Cal

Big-play Ott averages 6.5 yards per carry, highlighted by a 274-yard, three-touchdown explosion against Arizona.

WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina

Leads all freshmen with 565 receiving yards, while averaging more than 20 yards a catch.

WR Kody Epps, BYU

Cougs’ emerging star has a freshman-best six TD catches to go along with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.

TE Tanner Koziol, Ball State

Koziol leads all freshmen tight ends with five touchdown receptions.

OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

Five-star gem is developing into a superstar and one of the premier young pass protectors in the game.

OL Austin Barber, Florida

Barber cracked the lineup in Week 2 and hasn’t left since, excelling as a road-grading run blocker.

OL Will Campbell, LSU

Elite recruit has lived up to the hype in Year 1, protecting the pocket like he’s been in the SEC for years.

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington

After beating out a returning starter this summer, Rosengarten has settled in nicely as Michael Penix’s blindside protector.

OL Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M

Aggies’ most consistent blocker was peaking before suffering an injury in the Oct. 1 Mississippi State game.

NEXT: Midseason Freshman All-America Defense