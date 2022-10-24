College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, including Michigan State at Michigan, Florida vs Georgia, and Kentucky at Tennessee

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 9 College Football Expert Picks

Virginia Tech at NC State | Louisiana at So Miss

Utah at Washington State | East Carolina at BYU

Louisiana Tech at FIU | Oklahoma St at Kansas St

USC at Arizona | Notre Dame at Syracuse

Cincinnati at UCF | Ohio State at Penn State

Arkansas at Auburn | Florida at Georgia

Illinois at Nebraska | Kentucky at Tennessee

Oregon at Cal | Michigan St at Michigan

Ole Miss at Texas A&M | Pitt at North Carolina

Stanford at UCLA | Nevada at San Jose State

Wyoming at Hawaii | Results So Far

Virginia Tech at NC State

Line: NC State -13.5, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NC State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NC State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NC State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com NC State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Virginia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: NC State

