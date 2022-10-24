College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By October 24, 2022 1:56 pm

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, including Michigan State at Michigan, Florida vs Georgia, and Kentucky at Tennessee

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 9 College Football Expert Picks
Virginia Tech at NC State | Louisiana at So Miss
Utah at Washington State | East Carolina at BYU
Louisiana Tech at FIU | Oklahoma St at Kansas St
USC at Arizona | Notre Dame at Syracuse
Cincinnati at UCF | Ohio State at Penn State
Arkansas at Auburn | Florida at Georgia
Illinois at Nebraska | Kentucky at Tennessee
Oregon at CalMichigan St at Michigan
Ole Miss at Texas A&MPitt at North Carolina
Stanford at UCLANevada at San Jose State
Wyoming at HawaiiResults So Far
Experts NFL Week 8 Picks | Week 9 Schedule

Virginia Tech at NC State

Line: NC State -13.5, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NC State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NC State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NC State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com NC State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Virginia Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: NC State

