College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

By October 17, 2022 6:44 pm

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, including UCLA at Oregon, Syracuse at Clemson, and Texas at Oklahoma State

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Georgia State at Appalachian State

Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 60

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: App State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: App State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: App State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: App State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: App State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: App State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com App State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: App State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN App State*
E, CFN App State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com App State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com App State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: App State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: App State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: App State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia State
CONSENSUS PICK: App State*

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks
Georgia St at App St | Virginia at Ga Tech
Troy at South Alabama | Tulsa at Temple
UAB at WKU | Iowa at Ohio State
Syracuse at Clemson | Cincinnati at SMU
Kansas at Baylor | UNLV at Notre Dame
Ole Miss at LSU | UCLA at Oregon
Texas at Ok State | BC at Wake Forest
BYU at Liberty | Purdue at Wisconsin
Miss State at Alabama | Minnesota at Penn St
Texas A&M at South Carolina | Kansas St at TCU
Washington at Cal | SDSU at Nevada
Results So Far | Week 8 Schedule
Experts NFL Week 7 Picks

NEXT: Virginia at Georgia Tech Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Conference USA, How to watch, Independents, Lines, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Week 8

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home