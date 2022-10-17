College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, including UCLA at Oregon, Syracuse at Clemson, and Texas at Oklahoma State

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Georgia State at Appalachian State

Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 60

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: App State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: App State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: App State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: App State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: App State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: App State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com App State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: App State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN App State*

E, CFN App State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com App State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com App State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: App State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: App State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: App State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia State

CONSENSUS PICK: App State*

