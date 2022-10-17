College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, including UCLA at Oregon, Syracuse at Clemson, and Texas at Oklahoma State
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Georgia State at Appalachian State
Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 60
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: App State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: App State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: App State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: App State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: App State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: App State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com App State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: App State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN App State*
E, CFN App State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com App State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com App State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: App State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: App State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: App State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia State
CONSENSUS PICK: App State*
