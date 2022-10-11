College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By October 11, 2022 2:32 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, including Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 7 College Football Expert Picks
Louisiana at Marshall | Baylor at West Virginia
Temple at UCF | Navy at SMU
 UTSA at FIU | Penn State at Michigan 
Auburn at Ole Miss | Kansas at Oklahoma 
Iowa State at Texas | Minnesota at Illinois
Vanderbilt at Georgia | Alabama at Tennessee 
Oklahoma State at TCU | NC State at Syracuse
Arkansas at BYU | Wisconsin at Michigan St
LSU at Florida | Clemson at Florida State
Miss St at Kentucky | Stanford at Notre Dame
USC at Utah | Air Force at UNLV
 Nevada at Hawaii | Results So Far
Week 7 Schedule | Experts NFL Week 6 Picks 

Louisiana at Marshall

Line: Marshall -10.5, o/u: 47.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Marshall
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Marshall
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Marshall
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Marshall
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Marshall
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Marshall*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Marshall
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Marshall
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Marshall*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Marshall*
E, CFN Marshall
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Marshall
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Marshall
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Marshall*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Marshall
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Marshall
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Marshall
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall

