College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, including Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 7 College Football Expert Picks
Louisiana at Marshall
Line: Marshall -10.5, o/u: 47.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Marshall
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Marshall
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Marshall
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Marshall
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Marshall
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Marshall*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Marshall
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Marshall
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Marshall*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Marshall*
E, CFN Marshall
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Marshall
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Marshall
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Marshall*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Marshall
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Marshall
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Marshall
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall
