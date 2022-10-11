College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, including Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

Louisiana at Marshall | Baylor at West Virginia

Temple at UCF | Navy at SMU

UTSA at FIU | Penn State at Michigan

Auburn at Ole Miss | Kansas at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Texas | Minnesota at Illinois

Vanderbilt at Georgia | Alabama at Tennessee

Oklahoma State at TCU | NC State at Syracuse

Arkansas at BYU | Wisconsin at Michigan St

LSU at Florida | Clemson at Florida State

Miss St at Kentucky | Stanford at Notre Dame

USC at Utah | Air Force at UNLV

Nevada at Hawaii | Results So Far

Week 7 Schedule | Experts NFL Week 6 Picks

Louisiana at Marshall

Line: Marshall -10.5, o/u: 47.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Marshall

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Marshall

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Marshall

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Marshall

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Marshall

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Marshall*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Marshall

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Marshall

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Marshall*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Marshall*

E, CFN Marshall

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Marshall

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Marshall

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Marshall*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Marshall

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Marshall

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Marshall

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall

Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

Louisiana at Marshall | Baylor at West Virginia

Temple at UCF | Navy at SMU

UTSA at FIU | Penn State at Michigan

Auburn at Ole Miss | Kansas at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Texas | Minnesota at Illinois

Vanderbilt at Georgia | Alabama at Tennessee

Oklahoma State at TCU | NC State at Syracuse

Arkansas at BYU | Wisconsin at Michigan St

LSU at Florida | Clemson at Florida State

Miss St at Kentucky | Stanford at Notre Dame

USC at Utah | Air Force at UNLV

Nevada at Hawaii | Results So Far

Week 7 Schedule | Experts NFL Week 6 Picks

NEXT: Baylor at West Virginia Expert Picks, Predictions