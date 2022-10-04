College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, including Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Line: UCF -3.5, o/u: 65

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: SMU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SMU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU

E, CFN UCF

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SMU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SMU

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Week 6 College Football Expert Picks

SMU at UCF | Nebraska at Rutgers

Houston at Memphis | Colorado St at Nevada

UNLV at San Jose St | Michigan at Indiana

Tennessee at LSU | TCU at Kansas

Arkansas at Miss State | Texas vs Oklahoma

Auburn at Georgia | Texas Tech at Oklahoma St

Utah at UCLA | Ohio State at Michigan State

North Carolina at Miami | Clemson at BC

Washington State at USC | BYU vs Notre Dame

Iowa at Illinois | Florida State at NC State

Hawaii at SDSU | Oregon State at Stanford

Results So Far | Experts NFL Week 5 Picks

NEXT: Nebraska at Rutgers Expert Picks, Predictions