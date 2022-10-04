College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By October 4, 2022 2:50 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, including Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

SMU at UCF

Line: UCF -3.5, o/u: 65

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: SMU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SMU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU
E, CFN UCF
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SMU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SMU
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Week 6 College Football Expert Picks
SMU at UCF | Nebraska at Rutgers
Houston at Memphis | Colorado St at Nevada
UNLV at San Jose St | Michigan at Indiana
Tennessee at LSU | TCU at Kansas
Arkansas at Miss State | Texas vs Oklahoma
Auburn at Georgia | Texas Tech at Oklahoma St
Utah at UCLA | Ohio State at Michigan State
North Carolina at Miami | Clemson at BC
Washington State at USC | BYU vs Notre Dame
Iowa at Illinois | Florida State at NC State
Hawaii at SDSU | Oregon State at Stanford
Results So Far | Experts NFL Week 5 Picks 

NEXT: Nebraska at Rutgers Expert Picks, Predictions

