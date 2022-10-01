College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU

E, CFN BYU*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston

UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St

Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV

Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota

Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St

Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St

Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St

LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri

NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas

Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon

Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Tulane at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions