College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Utah State at BYU
Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU
E, CFN BYU*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU
Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks