Coastal Carolina vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Coastal Carolina vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Coastal Carolina (5-0), ULM (2-3)

Coastal Carolina vs ULM Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Very, very quietly the Chanticleers are unbeaten and they keep on rolling.

They might not be as dynamic as they were over the previous few years, but the passing game is a lock for three touchdown passes, the running game balances things out, and it should all roll against a ULM defense that’s not strong enough against the pass to get off the field.

The Warhawks are dead last in the Sun Belt in total offense per game. They’ll have a hard time keeping up.

Why ULM Will Win

No, this isn’t the Coastal Carolina of the last few seasons.

It’s efficient, and it gets teams out of their comfort zones, but they’re not easily putting teams away.

This is Coastal Carolina’s second road game of the year, and ULM is 2-0 at home – including a win over Louisiana. The Warhawk defense has been great in its house.

Turnovers and penalties aren’t that big of a problem, and as long as ULM can keep this close it might be able to win the mistake battle and …

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina leads the nation in takeaways and doesn’t have a penalty issue.

ULM is plucky, but Coastal Carolina is too efficient, too used to winning close games, and too good at taking the ball away.

Coastal Carolina vs ULM Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 38, ULM 24

Line: Coastal Carolina -12.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Coastal Carolina vs ULM Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

