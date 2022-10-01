Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cleveland Browns (2-1), Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Wait, so is Jacoby Brissett the possible answer at quarterback?

That was floated out there by some this week, and …

No. Forgetting everything else, Deshaun Watson is the man when it’s time, but Brissett has been a wonderful surprise to go along with the incredible running game.

The Browns lead the NFL in rushing – they commit to it and keep hammering – and Atlanta has been just okay against the run. It got hammered by New Orleans and had problems against Seattle’s ground attack, and neither one have anything like the Browns are bringing.

And the Cleveland passing attack is doing its part, too, at least in the offensive scheme.

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The Falcons are bringing a little bit for the ground attack, too.

Fifth in the NFL in yards, Marcus Mariota is making plays on the move, Cordarrelle Patterson has been a problem – he’s banged up, though – and this is where the injuries on the Cleveland defensive front might turn into a problem.

The Falcon passing attack hasn’t been able to get rolling, but Drake London looks like a star in the making, TE Kyle Pitts needs to be used even more, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Cleveland has been too efficient and too good at controlling games. It milks the clock, is among the best in the NFL at getting the defense off the field, and that will all come into play in this.

The Falcons won’t be able to get enough out of the passing game, and the Browns don’t turn it over enough.

Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Cleveland 26, Atlanta 23

Line: Cleveland -1, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Must See Rating: 3

