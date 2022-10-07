Cincinnati vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Cincinnati vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Cincinnati (4-1), USF (1-4)

Cincinnati at USF Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The Bulls are getting the offense moving.

They might not be consistent, and the wins aren’t there, but the O was balanced in the 48-28 loss to East Carolina, the passing game showed a sign of life after a rough loss to Louisville, and it’s starting with an offensive line that’s not bad at keeping teams out of the backfield.

Cincinnati is having a slew of problems with penalties and it’s not controlling the clock. USF has to go against type a bit and grind the game down and keep the Bearcat O off the field.

However …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The USF offensive line hasn’t been that good. It’s been a plus compared to the rest of the team, but it’s hit-or-miss. On the other side, Cincinnati leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss – it’s going to get behind the line.

The team is starting to step up its game a bit with the running game rolling against Tulsa and the passing attack cranking it up against Indiana. All of the pressure from the D is forcing turnovers, and the offense is taking advantage.

What’s Going To Happen

USF hasn’t played a true home game in almost a month with last week’s game against East Carolina moved because of the hurricane.

The try is there with the Bulls, but the production isn’t. The defense won’t come up with enough big stops in the first half, and the offense won’t generate the production it’ll need to on the ground.

Cincinnati at USF Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 44, USF 17

Line: Cincinnati -27.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cincinnati at USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

