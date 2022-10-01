Cincinnati vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Cincinnati vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Cincinnati (3-1), Tulsa (2-2)

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The pass defense is good enough.

It might not have the NFL-caliber stars of last year’s secondary, but this year’s Bearcat group have been terrific so far.

Indiana’s Conner Bazelak threw for 280 yards and two scores last week in the 45-24 UC win, but he only hit 47% of his passes. So far this year, KJ Jefferson of Arkansas is the only quarterback able to complete more than half of his throws against the D.

On the other side, the Tulsa defense as been good, but it doesn’t get enough of a pass rush. Give Ben Bryant time to throw and he’ll go off. He might ed to because …

Why Tulsa Will Win

Tulsa’s Davis Brin has been great.

Last week was the first blip. Ole Miss was able to keep Brin from going off, but he still threw two touchdown passes in the 35-27 loss. He’s not the most accurate passer around, but he’s bombing away – he led the nation in passing before last week – and he’s going keep on firing.

If he struggles again, the running game is there to help the cause. It was outstanding last week against the Rebels. Overall, the Golden Hurricane have the top offense in the American Athletic Conference, but …

What’s Going To Happen

No, this won’t be the thriller that last year’s 28-20 Cincinnati win was.

Is this going to be a wild shootout? Brin will throw well, but it’ll be Bryant who stands out even if he doesn’t hit 300 yards for a fourth time in five games.

The Bearcat defense will hold up well against the run as the game goes on to keep the very quiet run of strong performances going.

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 34, Tulsa 23

Line: Cincinnati -9.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

