Cincinnati vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Cincinnati vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Cincinnati (5-1), SMU (3-3)

Cincinnati vs SMU Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats got a week off, and they looked like they needed it.

They’re on track to be in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl slot if they can keep winning, but they struggled to get by a mediocre USF team, the passing game hasn’t quite cranked up like it should, and the run defense is coming off a tough day.

Again, the time off should be a huge help.

SMU is going to throw it around the yard, but the offense isn’t going to control the clock for more than 25 minutes, the run defense isn’t going to hold up, and Cincinnati should be able to grind this out.

But …

Why SMU Will Win

The Mustangs might be able to bomb away on the Bearcats.

Arkansas has a fantastic offense, but it doesn’t necessarily have a high-powered passing game. Indiana doesn’t either, and neither does Tulsa, but all of them were able to push past 220 yards through the air.

SMU might have lost three in a row before taking down Navy, but it faced Maryland and UCF on the road and TCU at home – no shame in any of those – and the passing game worked against all of them.

For all of the good things Cincinnati does, it’s not great on third downs defensively, the pass defense will give up the occasional big play, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the pass rush. SMU will come up with passing yards, but the Bearcat’s will get into the backfield with of the nation’s best pass rushes – no one comes up with more tackles for loss per game.

The Bearcat offense will be balanced, the running game will be great, and it’ll get out of Dallas with a strong win even if it takes a full four quarters to close it out.

SMU will keep pushing, but two late turnovers will matter.

Cincinnati vs SMU Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 34, SMU 27

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Cincinnati vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

