Cincinnati vs New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Cincinnati vs New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati (2-3), New Orleans (2-3)

Cincinnati vs New Orleans Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

It doesn’t make any sense.

The five turnovers in the opener were the reason for the loss to Pittsburgh, but that got cleaned up – the Bengals don’t give it away enough to matter.

The passing game is just missing and seems overdue to blow up, the running game hit 100 yards last week in the loss to the Ravens for just the second tie, and the defense has been generally terrific.

The Saints are a turnover machine, and the Bengals have generated eight takeaways in the last four games. Cincinnati will win the turnover battle, but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Can the Bengal defense hold up against the run after getting hit last week for over 150 yards in the loss to Baltimore?

New Orleans has Alvin Kamara rolling, Taysom Hill is doing Taysom Hill things, and no matter who’s at quarterback the passing game is going to get to 200 yards again.

For whatever reason the Bengals just can’t put it all together on a consistent basis. The offense has all the parts, but the line continues to struggle, the running game isn’t there, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Joe Burrow and company are about to have a good time with the passing game.

The Bengal defense will hold up – getting two takeaways will help – and the Saints aren’t going to pound away like they did against the porous Seattle defensive front last week.

Burrow and the O will get up quickly, and the other side of the ball will take care of things from there.

Cincinnati vs New Orleans Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, New Orleans 23

Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Cincinnati vs New Orleans Must See Rating: 3.5

