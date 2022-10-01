Chicago Bears vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Chicago Bears (2-1), New York Giants (2-1)

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

Do the Giants have any wide receivers left?

They were already getting nothing without Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney, and now leading receiver Sterling Shepard is out with a knee injury.

The Bears might have a whole slew of issues, but the defense was great when it had to be against Houston and San Francisco – it should be able to hold up against the Giant offense that can’t move the sticks.

The Chicago running game has been fantastic, the Giants are getting run over, and …

Why New York Giants Will Win

He’ll eventually be fine when he has real, live NFL wide receivers to throw to and more time logged in, but for now, Justin Fields has been awful.

Oh sure, he has made a few nice plays here and there, but there’s nothing happening in the passing game – he’s just not hitting the throws available to hit.

The Giants have to be able to hold up against the run, they need Saquon Barkley and the ground attack going right away against a Bear defense that’s long the worst in the NFL against the run, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Which really bad 2-1 NFL team is about to be 3-1?

The Bears should be able to overcome the loss of RB David Montgomery – shhhhhhhhh, Khalil Herbert might be better – and there isn’t enough of a Giant pass rush to bother Fields.

There won’t be anything tricky about this. Chicago will run better than the Giants will.

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Chicago 19, New York Giants 17

Line: New York Giants -3, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Must See Rating: 2.5

