Charlotte vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Charlotte vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Charlotte (1-5), UAB (3-2)

Charlotte vs UAB Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

What can Charlotte do to turn its season around?

The offense has been fun. The passing attack has been terrific with QB Chris Reynolds back and rolling. He threw for over 400 yards and five scores in the win over Georgia State, and two weeks ago he threw for four scores and 347 yards in the loss to UTEP.

UAB’s pass defense has been solid, but it hasn’t dealt with a slew of top passing attacks. As long as Reynolds gets time he’ll go off, but …

Why UAB Will Win

Reynolds might have to hurry a bit against a good UAB pass rush. That’s not the problem – the yards will be there.

The 49er defense is the second-worst in college football mostly because the run defense isn’t slowing anyone down.

It’s not just that the front is getting gouged for big dashes; it’s getting pounded on. It’s allowing 5.8 yards per carry and giving up over 200 yards in five of the six games and 193 to Maryland in the other one.

UAB’s running game is kicking in huge, ripping through Middle Tennessee for over 300 and getting to 230 yards in four of the five games, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Be stunned if UAB doesn’t have 225 rushing yards getting off the bus.

It’s going to start running and keep running until Charlotte proves it can come up with a stop.

The 49ers will get enough passing yards to make the Blazers keep pressing, and that won’t be a problem.

Charlotte vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 44, Charlotte 20

Line: UAB -23.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Charlotte vs UAB Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

