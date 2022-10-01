Central Michigan vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Central Michigan vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Central Michigan (1-3), Toledo (2-2)

Central Michigan vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

There’s a chance Toledo is just plain tired.

These are college kids and they bounce back in a hurry, but they went from getting hit by Ohio State for 77 points, to traveling out to San Diego where they played on a hot day in a rough late 17-14 loss to SDSU.

Now they’re back home.

Central Michigan wasn’t able to do much in the 33-14 loss to Penn State, but overall the defense has been great on third downs, the passing game continues to be solid, and …

Why Toledo Will Win

The Central Michigan offense is struggling.

The passing game that looked so good in blowout mode in the 58-44 loss to Oklahoma State has been painfully inconsistent over the last three weeks, and the O is now having issues with turnovers.

The defense might be doing an okay job at times, but the pass rush isn’t there to match the tackles for loss against the run.

Toledo’s passing game has alway been a bit off, but the pass defense has been wonderful so far – outside of the 482 yards from Ohio State in that debacle – and Central Michigan hasn’t come up with enough of a running game to take advantage of the Rocket’s issues on the defensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Both of these teams have the talent to be in the MAC Championship mix, both of them have shown flashes of potential excellent, and both of them have been very, very – sorry to keep using this word, but it fits – inconsistent.

Toledo will get more from its running game to settle in a bit. Neither team will pull away in turnovers, but the home side will get just a bit more out of its defense.

Central Michigan vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 27, Central Michigan 23

Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Central Michigan vs Toledo Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

