Central Michigan vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Central Michigan vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Central Michigan (1-5), Akron (1-5)

Central Michigan vs Akron Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

So what’s going wrong?

This is supposed to be one of the best teams in the MAC, and the season can’t get going with a wildly inconsistent offense, too many turnovers, and no breaks whatsoever.

However, the defense is holding up. It’s having a few issues against the run, but it’s been great in the secondary over the past few games, the pass rush is good, and there are a ton of plays generated behind the line.

The Akron offensive line is about to give up more than ten tackles for loss against this Chippewa group.

Why Akron Will Win

Central Michigan is 1-5 with the arrow pointing down. Akron is 1-5, but it’s more interesting under new head coach Joe Moorhead.

The passing game is coming off a 418-yard day in the 55-34 loss to Ohio, the running game worked in the loss to Bowling Green the week before, and there are signs that this could eventually start to turn to the positive.

Can the D do anything to take the ball away? Central Michigan has turned it over 11 times in the last four games, and Akron needs the help because …

What’s Going To Happen

The Akron secondary is about to get picked apart.

Accurate quarterbacks who can spread it around roll against the Zips, and CMU’s Daniel Richardson should finally perk back up after a rough month. He’ll throw for close to 300 yards as the Chippewas finally get a win over an FBS team.

Central Michigan vs Akron Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 34, Akron 23

Line: Central Michigan -14, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Central Michigan vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

