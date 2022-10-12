Cal vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15
Cal vs Colorado How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 15
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: Cal (3-2), Colorado (0-5)
Cal vs Colorado Game Preview
Why Cal Will Win
Colorado still hasn’t been able to figure it out.
The Buffaloes have had two weeks off, but the team didn’t suddenly get better just because head coach Karl Dorrell is gone.
Scoring is still going to be a problem, the defense that’s the worst in the nation in third down stops, the second-worst overall, and the third-worst in scoring D are all still issues.
Cal is quietly playing well. It clunked against an underappreciated Washington State defense in a 28-9 loss, but the ground game should be able to do whatever it wants.
Be shocked if the Bears don’t run for well over 200 yards.
Why Colorado Will Win
Maybe the time off will work wonders.
As we’ve seen across the country this season, teams tend to exhale – Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, and Arizona State – and play just well enough to come up with a win.
There are enough parts in place to be far better, and it has to start with getting more from the lines. Cal’s offensive line gives up way too many sacks and the defensive front doesn’t get into the backfield enough.
What’s Going To Happen
Cal getting a little time off will make all of the difference.
The running game should reappear after the issues against Wazzu, the passing attack will keep things moving, and … again, the running game.
Colorado allows close to 300 yards per game on the ground, and it won’t be able to take control of the game with the Bears doing too much to control the tempo.
Cal vs Colorado Prediction, Line
Cal 37, Colorado 20
Line: Cal -14.5, o/u: 48.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Cal vs Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
