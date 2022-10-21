BYU vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

BYU vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: BYU (4-3), Liberty (6-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race

Midseason Freshman All-America Team

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

BYU vs Liberty Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

BYU might not be having the season it wanted to have, but it was able to get by Baylor but couldn’t keep up in losses to Notre Dame and Arkansas.

That doesn’t mean it’s not good.

The passing game was strong against the Hogs, the running game was good against the Irish, and it should all work just fine against the Liberty defense.

The Flames might have stuffed the Wake Forest running game, but it hasn’t been tested by lines like BYU is about to bring.

On the other side, Liberty struggles to convert third down tries, there are way too many interceptions and too many turnovers, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 7

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty is a goldfish team – it gets as big or stays as small as the bowl.

It played great in a 37-36 loss to Wake Forest when the run defense showed up large and the offense clicked. It struggled to put away Gardner-Webb with a 21-20 win thanks to turnovers, and it took a fight to get by Akron and UMass.

However, the Flames find ways to win.

The defense is brilliant at coming up with picks helped by one of the nation’s best pass rushes. The defensive front is extremely active, the offensive side doesn’t have to worry about any sort of a pass rush from BYU, and …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

BYU needs to bring its offensive balance all while keeping the turnovers to a minimum. That’s where it’ll pull this off.

The three giveaways against Arkansas was off brand for an offense that turned it over just three times in the previous six games.

Liberty will be jacked up at home and take its game up a few notches to keep this close, but it won’t get the takeaways needed to go along with a big day from the running game.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8

BYU vs Liberty Prediction, Line

BYU 30, Liberty 24

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

BYU vs Liberty Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams