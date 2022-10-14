Buffalo vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Buffalo vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Buffalo (3-3), UMass (1-5)

Buffalo vs UMass Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls found their running groove.

They weren’t able to do much on the ground against Miami University, but the defense and passing attack did just enough to get the win, and then came the season-high 280-yard day in the win over Bowling Green.

On a three-game winning streak, the defense is playing better, there aren’t a slew of mistakes, and the team is able to hang on to the ball and control the clock.

However …

Why UMass Will Win

The Buffalo run defense isn’t anything great.

The line isn’t good at getting into the backfield, and Bowling Green is the first team that didn’t hammer away with ease on the ground.

UMass might not be doing a whole slew of things right, but the ground game has been okay and the defense has done a good job of taking the ball away with ten takeaways in the last four games.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s absolutely no UMass passing game for the Bulls to worry about. As long as there aren’t a slew of turnovers for easy points, UB should be able to grind its way to a low-scoring win.

UMass will have its chances, but it won’t be able to keep the chains moving. The O will be on the field for most of the game, but it won’t do anything with the time logged in.

Buffalo vs UMass Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, UMass 14

Line: Buffalo -17, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Buffalo vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

