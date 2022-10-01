Buffalo vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Buffalo vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Amherst, NY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (1-3), Miami University (2-2)

Buffalo vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Just when it seemed like Miami University was going to sputter and struggle with a rough passing game, not enough from the pass defense, and a road game at Northwestern ahead …

17-14. the RedHawks came up with a whale of a performance against the run, was +2 in turnover margin, and it all should work against the Bulls.

Buffalo doesn’t force takeaways – outside of the four in the loss to Coastal Carolina – and the ground game that hit Northwestern for over 200 yards should take over.

But …

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls are balanced enough offensively to give Miami some problems.

They desperately needed a win, and they got it at Eastern Michigan with close to 300 passing yards and just over 200 on the ground in the 50-31 win.

The key part to their style so far, though, is the turnover battle.

UB gave away four turnovers in the loss to Coastal Carolina, and that’s been it. It didn’t lose the ball in any of the other there games, penalties aren’t an issue, and if the offense can get going, Miami University might not be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Miami keep the score low and control the game?

It’s not doing much in the backfield from the defensive front, and it’s having a hard time getting the passing game going. It’ll do just enough – RedHawks will be efficient to go along with the running game.

Buffalo doesn’t generate a pass rush, either, and it’s going to have a tough time getting the D off the field.

Buffalo vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Miami University 30, Buffalo 26

Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Buffalo vs Miami University Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

