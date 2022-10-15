Buffalo vs Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Buffalo vs Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Buffalo (4-1), Kansas City (4-1)

Buffalo vs Kansas City Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

You think the Bills have been thinking about this game for a while?

Everyone is praising Philadelphia as the best team of the NFL bunch – being undefeated has something to do with that – but the Bills offense is the best machine going when all the parts are clicking, the defense is the second-best overall and first in scoring D, and everyone is a little more rested.

Don’t discount what the Chiefs had to go through to hang on for dear life late into Monday night against the Raiders.

The running game has been hit-or-miss, and it’s not going to hit 100 yards in this without something funky happening. The secondary is good for giving up at least 250 yards to Josh Allen, and …

Why Kansas City Will Win

The Chiefs still know how to crank up the offense, too.

Even without a great ground game and with Tyreek Hill off to Miami, Kansas City is still the best scoring team in the NFL, it comes up with the most first downs, and it’s still able to strike in a hiccup.

For all of the great things the Bills do, few teams actually try to grind it out. Usually it’s all about winging it around to try keeping up. If you have a confident offense that doesn’t get freaked out with how easy it is for Buffalo to roll up and down the field, there’s a chance to flip the narrative.

Kansas City has to keep trying to run. Teams aren’t bad at running on the Bills – even if it’s not Lamar Jackson taking off – but again, they don’t do it. Patrick Mahomes will get his share of big pass plays in, but the O will mix things up.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just assume Buffalo will waltz into Arrowhead and win ugly because of some revenge factor after losing last year’s epic playoff game.

Assume Buffalo might win ugly because it’s really that good.

This might not be the shootout everyone is expecting – the guys on the respective defensive sides are getting paid, too – but there will be bursts.

Kansas City will come out hot, then it’ll be Allen’s turn, the game will settle in, and then it’ll be the Buffalo defense that turns into the star in the second half.

Buffalo vs Kansas City Prediction, Line

Buffalo 27, Kansas City 23

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Buffalo vs Kansas City Must See Rating: 5

