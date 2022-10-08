Buffalo vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Buffalo vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (2-3), Bowling Green (2-3)

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

It hasn’t been consistent and it hasn’t always looked great, but Buffalo is 2-0 in the MAC by not committing penalties, holding up defensively, and owning the clock and the tempo.

Versatile, the Bulls were able to throw well against Eastern Michigan, and it got the big defensive stops in the ugly win over Miami University.

Bowling Green can’t stop anything on third downs – it’s the third-worst team in the country at it – and the D is allowing close to 500 yards per game, but …

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The passing game is working.

This still isn’t a dominant Falcon team, but unlike the past few years the offense is starting to look the part. The ground game is occasionally a factor, but Matt McDonald and the passing attack that’s not turning the ball over enough to matters is the difference.

Buffalo can be run on, but even more importantly, there’s no pass rush. Bowling Green will get time to throw.

What’s Going To Happen

Bowling Green has shown it can find ways to win when the defense comes up with with three takeaways – it’s 2-0 when it does, 0-3 when it doesn’t. Buffalo only turned it over more than twice in the loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Bulls will grind this out – the fewer mistakes will matter.

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Buffalo 30, Bowling Green 24

Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

