Bowling Green vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Bowling Green (3-4), Central Michigan (2-5)

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Where did that come from?

Bowling Green has been able to surprise here and there, but the 98 rushing yards allowed in the 17-13 win over Miami University last week was only surpassed by the 91 passing yards given up.

The offense struggled, but the passing game should do what it wants and everything goes fine when the ground attack is working.

It starts with the pass rush that’s the best in the MAC – ask Miami – and it should continue against a Central Michigan team that has too many turnover issues, but …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewas can get behind the line, too.

They’re great at generating tackles for loss, holding up after long drives works, and the D has one a nice job of keeping the team in games even when things aren’t going quite right.

Bowling Green will shoot itself in the foot with penalties, the defense will give up big yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The schedule.

Central Michigan is 2-5, but it lost on the road to Oklahoma State, Penn State, and to the league’s best team – maybe – Toledo. It also lost to a strong South Alabama and in a fight with Ball State, but …

It hasn’t been able to take down anyone strong. Finally things will click.

The Bowling Green pass rush will keep things low scoring, but the Chippewas will pound away as the game goes on to pull off a desperately needed home win.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 24, Bowling Green 17

Line: Central Michigan -6.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

