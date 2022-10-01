Bowling Green vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Bowling Green vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Bowling Green (1-3), Akron (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Bowling Green vs Akron Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The 45-14 loss to Mississippi State aside, the offense has been a bit more effective in the passing game and the run defense hasn’t been too miserable.

The offense isn’t turning the ball over, the takeaways have been enough to matter, and the pass rush should be a big deal against the Akron offensive line.

The Zips aren’t stopping anyone from getting to the quarterback – allowing 20 sacks so far – but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Akron Will Win

The 1-3 start might make it seem like the Akron everyone is used to kicking around, but that’s not the case under new head coach Joe Moorhead.

The Michigan State and Tennessee games were brutal, but the Zips played well in the 21-12 loss at Liberty last week.

Even with all of the problems, DJ Irons and the passing game are okay, the defense should start to look a little better against the easier competition, and at home, the team should be able to hold up against the run.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Both programs are in better shape than they’ve been over the last few years when their meeting was a matchup of the sad. This week will be a good indicator to see where they’re both at.

The difference will be in the pressure. The Bowling Green defensive front will bother Irons enough, the Zips won’t get behind the line, and this should be interesting for about three quarters.

The Falcons will pull away in the fourth quarter.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction, Line

Bowling Green 30, Akron 20

Line: Bowling Green -9.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Bowling Green vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams