Boston College vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Boston College vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Field, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Boston College (2-4), Wake Forest (5-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Boston College vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Do what you do, Boston College.

There isn’t any running game to speak of, but that means the passing attack has to work. So far it’s been this simple for the Eagles – throw for 300 and win, throw for fewer than that and lose.

Wake Forest’s pass defense has only allowed over 300 yards once – the loss to Clemson – but it hasn’t faced anyone else who can throw other than Florida State.

The Seminoles got to 281 with three touchdowns in the Demon Deacon win, but Boston College on two weeks of rest should be able to push that unless …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 7

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Wake Forest pass rush should work.

Again, Boston College doesn’t have a rushing offense, and it’s not going to start this week. The Demon Deacons don’t have a problem against teams that can throw because they can 1) get to the quarterback and 2) throw better.

They haven’t needed to bomb away for over 300 yards to win, but they’ve been effective and efficient with Sam Hartman settling in, spreading the ball around well, and hitting on the deep shots.

It won’t take too many points to get this done – Boston College doesn’t have the firepower to keep up in any sort of a shootout.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College will have its moments.

It’ll be a bit more of a back-and-forth fight than Wake Forest might like for three quarters, and then Hartman will get hot on the way to a quick burst to put this out of reach.

Being +3 in turnover margin will make it easier.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8

Boston College vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 45, Boston College 20

Line: Wake Forest -20.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Boston College vs Wake Forest Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams