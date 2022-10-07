Boise State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Boise State vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 9:45 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Boise State (3-2), Fresno State (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Boise State vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

What the heck was that?

QB Jake Haener might have been out – and he won’t play against Boise State – to lose at UConn 19-14 was a brutal clunker in a 1-3 start.

On the plus side, the defense was strong, the running game is far, far better than it showed against the Huskies, and turnovers were the big issue – they’re not going to give it away three times this week.

Boise State might have exploded in the second half of the win over San Diego State, but the offense is hardly smooth, and now it gets a Fresno State defense that’s going to step up its game against the ground attack.

Boise State isn’t any sort of a threat through the air, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Boise State Will Win

Things aren’t exactly going well if you’re only gaining 187 yards of total offense and losing to UConn.

Fresno State played well against Oregon State, and wasn’t bad for a while against USC, but it still hasn’t beaten an FBS team and the team is getting worse instead of better – not having Haener is a problem.

On the other side, Boise State lost Hank Bachmeier to the transfer portal, but new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter got Taylen Green and the running game going last week with 316 yards and five touchdowns – most in the second half – against Boise State. It should all work just enough to keep things moving against the Bulldogs.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

This should’ve been a preview of the Mountain West Championship, but it might be simply a game for survival.

Fresno State will play far better than it did against UConn, but it still won’t be enough. The offense will get a few more plays down the field and the running game won’t be nearly as bad, but it’s going to be another struggle.

Boise State is hardly playing great, and those final 30 minutes against the Aztecs might be an aberration, but there’s a positive momentum here after the changes. Green and RB George Holani will combine for over 150 rushing yards.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Boise State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Boise State 27, Fresno State 17

Line: Boise State -7.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Boise State vs Fresno State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams