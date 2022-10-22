Boise State vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Boise State vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (4-2), Air Force (5-2)

Boise State vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

Oh, you think you have a running game, Air Force?

Boise State was doing nothing, the team crashed against UTEP and couldn’t do anything in the first half against San Diego State, and then …

Boom.

The ground game kicked in on the way to 316 rushing yards and five scores in the win. It was all followed up with 316 more yards in the win over Fresno State.

Air Force might be playing well overall, but it lost to Utah State after allowing close to 200 rushing yards, and lost to Wyoming after allowing 180. Those are the two losses.

The five wins came when the D allowed fewer than 180 yards on the ground.

Why Air Force Will Win

Oh, really, you think you have a running game, Boise State?

Air Force not only leads the nation with 360 rushing yards per game, it averages almost 90 yards more per game than the No. 3 rushing team – Ole Miss. Army is the only other team to be over 300 and it averages 317.

Even when it’s not working it’s still cranking out yards in chunks and dominating the action. Boise State might be among the best teams in the country at coming up with third down stops, but and it might lead the Mountain West against the run, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Boise State leads the Mountain West against the run and it amazing at coming up with third down stops.

Here’s the problem with that. The Broncos allowed more than 100 rushing yards twice, and they lost. They’re going to allow over 100 yards to Air Force, but the difference now is the rise of the offense under offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

The Bronco offense figured it out to go along with the amazing defense.

Don’t blink – with these two ground games keeping things moving this should last about 90 minutes.

Boise State vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Boise State 27, Air Force 24

Line: Air Force -2, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Boise State vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

