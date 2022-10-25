Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Results So Far

Straight Up 61-13, ATS 46-26, o/u 38-33

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, October 29

12:00 FOX

Line: Ohio State -15.5, o/u: 60.5

2:30 BTN

Line: Minnesota -14, o/u: 41

3:30 ABC

Line: Illinois -8, o/u: 50.5

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Iowa -11, o/u: 37.5

7:30 ABC

Line: Michigan -21.5, o/u: 53.5

