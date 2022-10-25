Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9
Results So Far
Straight Up 61-13, ATS 46-26, o/u 38-33
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, October 29
Ohio State at Penn State
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -15.5, o/u: 60.5
Final Score: COMING
Rutgers at Minnesota
2:30 BTN
Line: Minnesota -14, o/u: 41
Final Score: COMING
Illinois at Nebraska
3:30 ABC
Line: Illinois -8, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING
Northwestern at Iowa
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Iowa -11, o/u: 37.5
Final Score: COMING
Michigan State at Michigan
7:30 ABC
Line: Michigan -21.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
