Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
Straight Up 58-12, ATS 44-24, o/u 35-32
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, October 22
Iowa at Ohio State
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -29, o/u: 49.5
Indiana at Rutgers
12:00 BTN
Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 47
Purdue at Wisconsin
3:30 ESPN
Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 52
Northwestern at Maryland
3:30 BTN
Line: Maryland -13.5, o/u: 50.5
Minnesota at Penn State
7:30 ABC
Line: Penn State -5, o/u: 44.5
