Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Results So Far

Straight Up 58-12, ATS 44-24, o/u 35-32

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, October 22

12:00 FOX

Line: Ohio State -29, o/u: 49.5

12:00 BTN

Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 47

3:30 ESPN

Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 52

3:30 BTN

Line: Maryland -13.5, o/u: 50.5

7:30 ABC

Line: Penn State -5, o/u: 44.5

