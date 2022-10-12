Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 48-14, ATS 36-25-1, o/u 38-21

Saturday, October 15

12:00 FOX

Line: Michigan -7, o/u: 52.5

12:00 BTN

Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 39.5

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Maryland -11, o/u: 61.5

4:00 FOX

Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 49

7:30 BTN

Line: Purdue -14, o/u: 58.5

