Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Results So Far

Straight Up 42-14, ATS 33-22-1, o/u 37-19

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Friday, October 7

7:00, FS1

Prediction: Rutgers 24, Nebraska 23

Line: Nebraska -3, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, October 9

12:00, FOX

Prediction: Michigan 41, Indiana 17

Line: Michigan -22.5, o/u: 59

Final Score: COMING

12:00, BTN

Prediction: Purdue 29, Maryland 27

Line: Maryland -3, o/u: 59.5

Final Score: COMING

3:30, BTN

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 13

Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: COMING

4:00, ABC

Prediction: Ohio State 44, Michigan State 20

Line: Ohio State -26.5, o/u: 64

Final Score: COMING

7:30, BTN

Prediction: Illinois 20, Iowa 16

Line: Illinois -3.5, o/u: 35.5

Final Score: COMING

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk