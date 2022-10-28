Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 9 games of the 2022 season: TCU at West Virginia, Oklahoma at Iowa State, Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Baylor at Texas Tech

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 36-15, ATS 25-24-2, o/u 34-19

Saturday, October 29

12;00 ESPN

Line: TCU -7.5, o/u: 68.5

12:00 FS1

Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 56.5

3:30 FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -1.5, o/u: 56.5

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Texas Tech -2.5, o/u: 61.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction