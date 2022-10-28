Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

By October 28, 2022 2:09 pm

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 9 games of the 2022 season: TCU at West Virginia, Oklahoma at Iowa State, Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Baylor at Texas Tech

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 36-15, ATS 25-24-2, o/u 34-19

Saturday, October 29

TCU at West Virginia

12;00 ESPN
Line: TCU -7.5, o/u: 68.5

Oklahoma at Iowa State

12:00 FS1
Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 56.5

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

3:30 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -1.5, o/u: 56.5

Baylor at Texas Tech

7:30 ESPN2
Line: Texas Tech -2.5, o/u: 61.5

