Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games of the 2022 season: Kansas at Baylor, West Virginia at Texas Tech, Texas at Oklahoma State, Kansas State at TCU
Results So Far
Straight Up 33-14, ATS 23-22-2, o/u 31-18
Saturday, October 22
Kansas at Baylor
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Baylor -9.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
West Virginia at Texas Tech
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Texas Tech -6.5, o/u: 65
Final Score: COMING
Texas at Oklahoma State
3:30 ABC
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 61
Final Score: COMING
Kansas State at TCU
8:00 FS1
Line: TCU -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
