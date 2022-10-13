Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Big 12

By October 13, 2022 1:59 pm

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season: Baylor at West Virginia, Kansas at Oklahoma, Iowa State at Texas, Oklahoma State at TCU

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 30-13, ATS 19-22-2, o/u 27-18

Thursday, October 13

Baylor at West Virginia

7:00 FS1
Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Saturday, October 15

Kansas at Oklahoma

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma -9, o/u: 62.5

Iowa State at Texas

12:00 ABC
Line: Texas -16, o/u: 48

Oklahoma State at TCU

3:30 ABC
Line: TCU -4, o/u: 68

