Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 6 games of the 2022 season: TCU at Kansas, Texas vs Oklahoma, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, Kansas State at Iowa State
Results So Far
Straight Up 27-12, ATS 18-20-1, o/u 26-15
TCU at Kansas
12:00, FS1
Line: TCU -7, o/u: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
Texas vs Oklahoma
12:00, ABC
Line: Texas -7, o/u: 65
Final Score: COMING
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
3:30, FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -9.5, o/u: 69
Final Score: COMING
Kansas State at Iowa State
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Kansas State -2, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING
