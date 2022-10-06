Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big 12

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

By October 5, 2022 8:11 pm

By |

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 6 games of the 2022 season: TCU at Kansas, Texas vs Oklahoma, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, Kansas State at Iowa State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 27-12, ATS 18-20-1, o/u 26-15

TCU at Kansas

12:00, FS1
Line: TCU -7, o/u: 67.5
Final Score: COMING

Texas vs Oklahoma

12:00, ABC
Line: Texas -7, o/u: 65
Final Score: COMING

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

3:30, FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -9.5, o/u: 69
Final Score: COMING

Kansas State at Iowa State

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Kansas State -2, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4
Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, News, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, Week 6, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home