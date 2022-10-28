Baylor vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Baylor vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Baylor (4-3), Texas Tech (4-3)

Baylor vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Just when the defending Big 12 champion appeared to be on the ropes, it came up with a great win over Kansas to get back in the mix with several big games coming up.

The offense might have a slew of turnover problems – more on that in a moment – but the defense clamped down hard on the Jayhawk running game and the O got its own ground attack going.

Part of the way to beat Texas Tech is to keep the high-powered offense off the field, and the Bears can do that – they lead the Big 12 in time of possession. More importantly in this, the secondary should bend, but it will take a lot to break.

However …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raider offense might have its guy.

Tyler Shough is reportedly healthy enough to play against the Bears, and Donovan Smith is getting better, but freshman Behren Morton has been terrific with two straight huge games. He’s got the arm and mobility to keep everything moving against a Baylor defense that doesn’t have much of a pass rush.

Or, it’s possible one of the other quarterback options sees time. No matter what, it’s a lot for Baylor to prepare for, and the production will be there.

Turnovers have been a problem for the Bear offense with eight in the last three games and with multiple giveaways in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech is a different animal at home. It lost the three road games at NC State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State, and won all four home games so far.

Baylor will be able to keep up for most of the game, and it’ll have its chance to pull off the win late, but Texas Tech’s offense will be too productive at home. The passing game will work when it has to.

Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 34, Baylor 30

Line: Texas Tech -2.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baylor vs Texas Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

