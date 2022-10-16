Baltimore vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Baltimore vs New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore (3-2), New York Giants (4-1)

Baltimore vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

Do the Giants have anyone left?

They made a wonderful comeback to beat Green Bay last week, but they had to make the trip back from London, they’re all banged up across the board, and now they get a Ravens team that should be able to pound away.

The Packers got away from the ground attack a bit, but just about everyone else is able to grind it out if they commit to the run. It won’t be just Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore backs will all keep things moving.

But …

Why New York Giants Will Win

So how is this working? What are the Giants doing that’s bring the stunning wins week after week?

Consistency overall, for one.

They’re going to crank up about 330 yards against Baltimore, because that’s what the Giants do.

They’re getting a great year out of the league’s second-best ground game, the defense doesn’t allow touchdown runs – even if gives up yards – and to go schmaltzy, this is a full four quarter team. The effort matters with this bunch, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants aren’t going to be able to take advantage of Baltimore’s mediocre pass defense, and they’re not going to force any key mistakes because they don’t generate nearly enough consistent takeaways – they don’t come up with picks.

The Ravens never seem to make anything easy, but at some point the Giants are going to hit a bit of a wall. That’s this week.

Baltimore vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Baltimore 23, New York Giants 17

Line: Baltimore -5.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baltimore vs New York Giants Must See Rating: 3.5

