Ball State vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Ball State vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ball State (1-4), Central Michigan (2-3)

Ball State vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The passing game is working just fine.

It bombed away Georgia Southern in a loss, it hit Northern Illinois for over 400 yards in a win, and it’s about to crank it up against a mediocre Central Michigan pass defense that’s getting hit for 264 yards per game.

Turnovers are Central Michigan’s biggest problem with nine over the last three games and without the takeaways to make up for it.

Just assume 300 yards from the Ball State passing game and at least two takeaways. But …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewa offense is struggling to score, but it’s getting just enough from the passing game to keep moving.

The ground attack has been a major disappoint, but it’s been a rough run on the road and South Alabama is a good team that showed up big in Mount Pleasant in a 38-24 win.

Ball State’s defense isn’t anything special. It’s not going to generate any pass rush and – in a big relief for the Cardinals – it’s not taking the ball away.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan is way overdue for a big performance, but Ball State’s passing game is playing too well. The Chippewas need to get the running game going, and that’s just not happening.

Ball State is better equipped for a passing game fight.

Ball State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Ball State 34, Central Michigan 31

Line: Ball State -7.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ball State vs Central Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

