Army vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Army vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (2-4), ULM (2-5)

Army vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

This isn’t the Army we were all expecting.

It’s 2-4 and hasn’t beaten an FBS team – only taking out Villanova and Colgate – with the ground game not quite as dominant as it needs to be and the defense a massive disappointment overall.

The pass rush hasn’t been able to generate a thing, which is partly because the offense isn’t owning the time of possession battle like it needs to.

ULM is hardly perfect, but it’s able to own the clock enough to be a problem. The run defense hasn’t been bad – Alabama is the only offense to crush the Warhawk defensive front – and the biggest issue is a secondary that’s a lock to get hit for 230ish or more yards per game.

That’s not really a concern with Army.

Why Army Will Win

Just how bad is Army, really?

There’s no dogging the close loss to UTSA, the good road fight against Coastal Carolina, or the loss to Wake Forest, but the turnovers and inability to stop the run were a killer in the loss to Georgia State.

ULM doesn’t do anything particularly well offensively.

It can run a little bit, but it’s not going to gouge the Knight defensive front. It can throw, but it’s not going to crank up 371 yards like it did in the shootout against South Alabama.

What’s Going To Happen

ULM will do more than just hang around, but it’ll never get control.

It has just enough ability to get into the backfield to keep Army from going off, but it won’t force turnovers and it won’t generate enough third down stops. It’ll go on a few scoring drives to keep this close, but the Knight offense and ground attack will take over when it has to in the second half.

Army vs ULM Prediction, Line

Army 30, ULM 24

Line: Army -6.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Army vs ULM Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

