Army vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Army vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (1-3), Georgia State (0-4)

Army vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Panthers are better than their record.

Okay, you are what your record says you are, and the 42-41 home loss to Charlotte was inexcusable, but losses to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Coastal Carolina were all decent, forgivable, and somewhat competitive.

The downfield passing game has been there. and it’s working partly because the line is giving Darren Grainger time to operate. The running game was stuffed by Coastal Carolina, but it was strong in the other three games, and …

Why Army Will Win

Blah, blah, blah … can Georgia State stop the Army running game?

Sort of, but not really.

The Panthers don’t generate much pressure, and while that’s not the worst thing in the world against the Army style of offense, they give up rushing yards in chunks.

Coastal Carolina was able to run well, and now it’s Army’s turn to be Army.

Navy was able to beat East Carolina by connecting on a few downfield throws, and Air Force can wing it when needed. Army threw it 18 times against UTSA when the ground attack didn’t roll like normal, but against Villanova …

One pass, it didn’t connect. And why? 472 rushing yards and six scores in the 49-10 win. And then there’s the …

What’s Going To Happen

Time of possession.

That’s the problem.

Georgia State might be playing better, but it doesn’t do much to run the clock and grind in any way. That’s partly why it’s the worst team in the country in time of possession, holding the ball for just under 24 minutes per game.

Army? It’s not nearly the ball control powerhouse it normally is, but it will be this Saturday.

Army vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Army 38, Georgia State 30

Line: Army -7.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Army vs Georgia State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

