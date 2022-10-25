Arkansas vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Arkansas vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Arkansas (4-3), Auburn (3-4)

Arkansas vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

KJ Jefferson should be okay.

All systems are supposedly go after the star quarterback out in the loss to Mississippi State and getting banged up in the brilliant performance against BYU.

He had two weeks off to rest up, and now Auburn has to deal with a passing game that found its groove in Provo to go along with the ground attack that’s ninth-best in the nation.

Auburn might have finally figured out how to score a little bit with a great day from the ground game in the 48-34 loss to Ole Miss, but the run defense gave it all back and then some.

The Tigers allowed 740 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over the last two games, the run D is the worst in the SEC, and KJ and his group of rested playmakers should be able to rumble.

Why Auburn Will Win

Outside of KJ Jefferson being hurt, what has stopped Arkansas so far? It loses when the run defense shuts down.

The Hogs were great against Alabama for three quarters until the Tide backfield took over and finished with 317 rushing yards. Texas A&M came up with enough big runs to get close to 200, and Mississippi State even mixed it up a little bit.

Arkansas is 0-3 on the year when allowing 160 or more rushing yards and 4-0 when it give up fewer. Coming off a 179-yard day against Ole Miss, this is when Tank Bigsby needs to come up with something otherworldly.

The Hog D is the second-worst overall yardage-wise in the SEC, it’s bad on third downs, and the secondary can be thrown on to keep things moving.

Auburn has so start running, own third downs, and then come up with something big through the air to test the Hog corners deep.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Auburn passing game isn’t accurate enough.

That hasn’t mattered too much against for a Hog secondary that gives up pass plays in chunks, but QB Robby Ashford is only hitting 48% of his throws and should be good for a key pick.

Auburn will build off the offensive performance against Ole Miss, but it still won’t be enough. The Arkansas balanced attack will be too relentless.

Arkansas vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Arkansas 35, Auburn 27

Line: Arkansas -4, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arkansas vs Auburn Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

