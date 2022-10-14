Arkansas State vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Arkansas State vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Arkansas State (2-4), Southern Miss (2-3)

Arkansas State vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves haven’t been able to do anything on the ground, but James Blackman and the passing game have been fine, they’ll hit at least 250 yards against the Southern Miss defense, and then they have to get the pass rush going.

The Golden Eagles aren’t going to control the clock – they’re awful on third downs – partly because the offensive front gives up too many plays in the backfield. The ASU pass rush isn’t anything special, but the line will come up with tackles for loss.

However …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Arkansas State offensive line is scuffling.

It’s having its moments, but the running game isn’t doing much on a consistent basis and it’s not great against good pass rushing fronts. Southern Miss it bringing it in the backfield – it’s second in the Sun Belt and seventh in the nation averaging 3.6 sacks per game.

This isn’t a power-blocking ASU bunch. You can hammer on this USM D, but get wide or have a slow developing play and it’ll pounce.

It’s this simple for the Golden Eagles, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. USM turned it over 12 times in the three losses and didn’t give it away in the two wins. Arkansas State’s defense doesn’t force enough mistakes with just four takeaways on the year.

The offenses will struggle – the running games won’t do much of anything. At home, the Southern Miss defense will be better.

Arkansas State vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 30, Arkansas State 24

Line: Southern Miss -4.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arkansas State vs Southern Miss Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

