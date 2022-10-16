Arizona vs Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Arizona vs Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (2-3), Seattle (2-3)

Arizona vs Seattle Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

This team is freakishly weird about road and home games – it can’t win in its own house and is solid on the road. That’s they way it was for a time last year, too.

The running game has perked up at times even without James Conner being healthy – he’s not expected to go in this – but here’s when Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown, and all the parts of the passing game get to have fun.

Everyone’s running the ball on the Seahawks, but the secondary is about to get hit hard after allowing too many big plays through the air, too.

Seattle needs takeaways to win, and it won’t get them against this bunch. Arizona has spread out three turnovers over the five games, but …

Why Seattle Will Win

Here come the big pass plays.

Geno Smith is putting together a whale of a first half of a season. Granted, he has to keep throwing to make up for the problems on defense, but he’s able to hit the deep passes, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have shown up, and this O will keep the pressure on.

The Cardinals aren’t great on third downs, the defense will have a tough time with Kenneth Walker who’ll keep running to set up the Smith deep shots, and everyone has be ready to get running.

Even with all of its problems, Seattle rips off big yards in chunks, is third in the NFL in yards per throw, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Arizona is just too good on the road.

It helped this year to get the Raiders and Panthers away from him, but still, they got the job done. It won’t be an even effort in this, and the defense will get rocked a few times, but Murray will lead a late scoring drive to pull out a thriller.

Arizona vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Arizona 26, Seattle 23

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arizona vs Seattle Must See Rating: 4

