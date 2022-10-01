Arizona vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Arizona vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (2-2), Colorado (0-4)

Arizona vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

Enough already, Colorado. It’s time to get the running game going.

Arizona might be playing well, and it might be doing a great job of holding up at home, but it just got trucked by Cal a week after getting run over by North Dakota State in a big 31-28 Wildcat win.

The run defense didn’t have to deal with any sort of ground attack against Mississippi State, and San Diego State never got the O going in the opening day loss. North Dakota and Cal, though, figured it out combining for 637 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Colorado was finally able to get something going in last week’s loss to UCLA – throwing for 258 yards – but this week it has to start running, keep running, and …

Why Arizona Will Win

Yeah, the running game. Arizona is about to have a good time.

The offense has mostly liked to wing it around with Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura going off – he hit Cal for 401 yards – but the ground attack has worked when it gets attention.

Colorado has the nation’s worst run defense by a mile. Playing against TCU and Minnesota will do that, but it hasn’t been able to figure anything out as it allows a nation-worst 323 yards per game and seven yards per carry.

The Wildcats will still try to win through the air, but the rotation of backs should be strong enough to take control right away.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado won’t have it figured out quite yet.

It’ll come up with one of its better performances of the year, but the defense will let the offense down in the second half as Arizona goes on scoring drive after scoring drive to take over.

Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Arizona 38, Colorado 23

Line: Arizona -17.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arizona vs Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

