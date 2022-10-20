Arizona State vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Arizona State vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona State (2-4), Stanford (2-4)

Arizona State vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Did Arizona State find something two weeks ago in the stunning win over Washington?

It’s been a rough year, but interim head coach Shaun Aguano hasn’t helped step up the passing game, the ground game was okay in the loss to USC and the win over the Huskies, and now the team has had two weeks to take a deep breath and make a big push to come up with something fun over the second half of the season.

The passing game pushed past 320 yards in each of the last two games – Trenton Bourquet stepped in against Washington and went off – but it’s going to take something special to pull this off.

Winning the turnover battle would do that.

Stanford came up with two takeaways in the win over Notre Dame, and the team is still the third-worst in the nation in turnover margin.

Why Stanford Will Win

Maybe that’s what Stanford really is.

It started the season with a win over Colgate before losing four straight, but those losses came to USC at home, then to Washington and Oregon on the road, and then to Oregon State on a miraculous late play. A good team wins at least one of those, but those were forgivable.

And then came the terrific performance in the 16-14 win at Notre Dame, and now there’s real, live hope to somehow get to six wins.

It starts with keeping the chains moving against an Arizona State defense that’s miserable on third downs. That comes from not having any sort of a pass rush to count on – the Sun Devils are dead last in the nation in sacks and second-worst in tackles for loss.

Stanford QB Tanner McKee didn’t exactly pick Notre Dame apart, but he’s terrific if you give him time.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State will look like a different, more competitive team over the second half of the season, but Stanford is going to make some noise.

It has to go on the road to UCLA, Utah, and up the road to Cal over the next four games, but first it’ll come up with a strong day on the defensive front and the Cardinal skill parts will have time to operate.

It won’t be gorgeous, but it’ll be a second straight win.

Arizona State vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Stanford 31, Arizona State 24

Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arizona State vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

