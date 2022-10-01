Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 3:05 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona Cardinals (1-2), Carolina Panthers (1-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Game Preview

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

Just don’t turn the ball over.

Carolina is going to be deep in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick as the season goes on – or at least in the top ten – but it was finally able to get a win last week against New Orleans with a +3 turnover margin.

Arizona hasn’t been perfect, and there are big concerns, but it has only given up one turnover so far.

The Panthers aren’t doing enough against the run, their offense is among the worst in the the league – especially running the ball – and now Christian McCaffrey is iffy.

But …

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

Few teams have as many injury issues as Arizona.

Kyler Murray is good enough to overcome a slew of problems, but the passing game is among the worst in the NFL at hitting the downfield throws, the defense is last in the NFL at allowing big plays, and Carolina and Baker Mayfield are way overdue to make things happen.

Carolina has been balanced with a solid ground game, but the Panthers will push past 200 passing yards for the first time since the opener against Cleveland.

– Week 4 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It took a miracle for Arizona to come up with its lone win of the season in overtime against the Raiders.

This is has been one of those teams going back to last year that thrives on the road – 8-1 away from Glendale before the playoffs – and it needs the plane ride.

The Carolina offense won’t be able to take advantage of the porous Cardinal defense.

– NFL Team Schedules

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Arizona 24, Carolina 20

Line: Carolina -0.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Must See Rating: 3

– CFN Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams