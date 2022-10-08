Appalachian State vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Appalachian State vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (3-2), Texas State (2-3)

Appalachian State vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Everyone sort of jumped off the Appalachian State ship after the loss to James Madison, but this still might be the best team in the Sun Belt – the showdown with Coastal Carolina is up in a few weeks – with a running game that continues to be amazing and a defense that’s holding up just fine.

There aren’t any turnovers to give Texas State any breaks, the efficient passing game feeds off all the ground game can do, and Texas State will have a hard time keeping up with any of it.

Why Texas State Will Win

It’s been a rough run against good teams, but the defense is aggressive enough to force takeaways and the secondary is holding up well enough.

The pass defense is among the best in the Sun Belt and does a great job on third downs. Can the offense get its passing attack going?

The offense pivoted a bit and is better at controlling the clock, the running game has to get into a groove from the start, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State won’t be able to stop the Appalachian State ground game.

The Mountaineers aren’t going to take many chances. Chase Brice and the passing attack will keep everything safe and let the great rotation of running backs take care of he rest.

Appalachian State will run for 250 yards and won’t have too many problems after the first half.

Appalachian State vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 41, Texas State 20

Line: Appalachian State -19, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Appalachian State vs Texas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

