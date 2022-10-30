AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2022 Week 9 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Liberty Flames 7-1 (NR)

24 Texas Longhorns 5-3 (NR)

23 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (24)

22 Kentucky Wildcats 5-3 (19)

21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2 (T10)

20 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (23)

19 Syracuse Orange 6-2 (16)

18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (9)

17 LSU Tigers 6-2 (18)

16 Kansas State Wildcats 6-2 (22)

15 Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (13)

14 North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1 (21)

13 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1 (17)

12 Utah Utes 6-2 (14)

11 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (15)

10 UCLA Bruins 7-1 (12)

9 USC Trojans 7-0 (T10)

8 Oregon Ducks 7-0 (8)

7 TCU Horned Frogs 8-0 (7)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 8-0 (4)

3 Tennessee Volunteers 8-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 (1)

